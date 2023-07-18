VALDOSTA – Luke Smallbone said working with family is a “lost art in the modern day work world.”
But “it can be really special.”
Working with older brother Joel has created something special for the Smallbone brothers: for King & Country, a Christian pop duo.
The band is scheduled to play 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Wild Adventures Theme Park.
“You have to be more emotionally intelligent,” Luke Smallbone said in a phone interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, of working with a family member. “You’re going to have conflict and disagreements but it’s better to work with someone you know and love and trust rather than a stranger.”
The group started as Joel & Luke as well as Austoville before taking the stylized name, for King & Country.
A little more than a decade ago, as for King & Country, the brothers had success with the record, “Crave.” That same year, 2012, Billboard declared the duo as one of the “New Artists to Watch.”
“Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong.,” the second album, won a Grammy award.
“Burn the Ships,” the third album, released in 2018, was a gold record, featuring four singles; the single “God Only Knows” went platinum status, while the singles “Joy” and “Burn the Ships” went gold.
For King & Country has released a Christmas album, “A Drummer Boy Christmas,” 2020, and a fifth album, “What Are We Waiting For?,” in 2022.
The brothers were born in Australia but grew up in the United States, living in Nashville, Tenn.
Luke said for King & Country is a Christian pop band but the brothers do not try to hit people over the head with a message; however, having a mission helps the brothers leave home regularly to tour.
“It’s kind of why you say goodbye to your loved ones,” he said. “If doing this just for you or for entertainment, it wouldn’t mean the same thing. It needs purpose.”
