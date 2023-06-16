VALDOSTA – The Exchange Club of Valdosta has named Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter Bowen Brooks its 2023 Firefighter of the Year.
Brooks began as a volunteer firefighter with Lowndes County in 2010 and became a full-time firefighter with Lowndes County Fire Rescue in June 2022.
He is a state-certified firefighter with an EMR certification through the National Registry. As of June 8, Brooks has assumed his new role as sergeant with Lowndes County Fire Rescue.
“I am beyond honored to have been nominated and receive this award. The most rewarding part of my job is helping people on their worst days,” he said.
In the written nomination, Lowndes County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Lloyd Green stated Firefighter Brooks exemplifies the positive characteristics of a Lowndes County Fire Rescue member and has an outstanding record of service and achievements. Brooks has given selflessly of himself in support of Lowndes County Fire Rescue and the Lowndes County community.
“Bowen is a well-respected, hardworking member of our department who always goes the extra mile to make sure he and his crew are prepared to deal with whatever emergency may come their way,” Green said.
According to Paige Dukes, county manager, Brooks was praised for his dedication and for going beyond the regular duties of his position as a firefighter to continue to make visible improvements that have enhanced Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s ability to reduce fire losses and better serve the residents of Lowndes County.
“Brooks is a tremendous asset to Lowndes County Fire Rescue and the residents of Lowndes County. His commitment, dedication, loyalty and professionalism are some of the many reasons he received this prestigious award. We are proud he’s on our team,” she said.
For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.
