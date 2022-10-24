QUITMAN – Broadway is coming to Quitman 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Performing Arts Center Brooks County High School, 1801 Moultrie Highway.
Well-known Broadway performers Jesse Nager and Patrice Covington bring the music and friendship of Smokey Robinson and Aretha Franklin to life in the stage performance, "Cruising Steady," organizers said in a statement.
Covington, an Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee, has performed in national and international Broadway tours. She played the roles of Squeak in the "Color Purple" revival and Martha Reeves in "Motown the Musical." She received her first Grammy nomination for her stellar performance in the national tour of "Ain't Misbehavin.'" Her own original music is incorporated into her performances.
Covington's motto is "Don't be a star ... be a galaxy." She uses this motto in her therapy work with aspiring artists, troubled youth and kids, organizers said.
Nager began working toward a theatrical and musical career as a high school student. After graduating from high school, he graduated from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. He made his Broadway debut in the musical, "Mamma Mia," in 2004.
Since, he has been seen and heard in several notable roles in shows such as: "Good Vibrations" and "Mary Poppins."
He not only plays Smokey Robinson in "Cruising Steady" but he also stars as the famous musician in the first national tour of "Motown the Musical."
Nager is a member of the talented group, The Broadway Inspirational Voices, and is the founder of The Broadway Boys which is a group of New York tenors who sing gospel, pop and rock.
"With these two talented Broadway performers starring in 'Cruising Steady,' you will not want to miss this event," organizers said.
Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at Quitman/Brooks County Museum and Cultural Center 121 N. Culpepper St. Museum hours: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (229) 263-6000.
