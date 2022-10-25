VALDOSTA – “If you knew my story / My heaven and my hell / If you knew my story / You’d have a good story to tell.”
Mia Washington glides confidently across the Sawyer Theatre stage, as Alice Murphy singing the words from “If You Knew My Story” from “Bright Star,” the Steve Martin and Edie Brickell musical.
With her every turn, the Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance cast follows, moving in time to Sarah Wildes Arnett’s choreography and the live music directed by Joe Mason.
Three nights before opening curtain, Hank Rion, show director, may see an immediately unspoken need for improvement but the opening number of “Bright Star” seems ready for an audience during a photo shoot preview Monday night.
“Bright Star” seems ready to shine.
VSU Theatre shares the theatricalrights.com show synopsis: “Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, ‘Bright Star’ tells a sweeping tale set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s.
“When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young solider just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform lives.
“With beautiful melodies and characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotions.
An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, ‘Bright Star’ is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly beautiful.”
For curious readers, it is “that” Steve Martin and the same Edie Brickell from the New Bohemians band of the late 1980s. Martin and Brickell recorded a Grammy-winning bluegrass album together, enjoyed the collaboration and created the musical which premiered in 2016.
And while the show does have several funny moments, as one would expect from Steve Martin, the comedy is not absurdist humor and it is only part of the show, Rion said.
“It is really, really sad in places,” he said. “It is a drama with a very deep and moving story.”
Rion joined the VSU Theatre & Dance staff last year. He is the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre and directed “Cinderella” and “Sister Act” during the 2022 PSST! season. Following two comedic musicals, Rion said he was ready for a musical with dramatic touches.
“Bright Star” is that musical.
Arnett said she touched upon the musical’s North Carolina mountains setting and bluegrass soundtrack filled with banjo, mandolin, fiddle and guitar to guide her choreography, incorporating swing, square dancing and other styles.
On the Sawyer stage, the cast swings and swirls behind Washington as she finishes singing the last lines of “If You Knew My Story.”
VSU Theatre hopes hundreds of South Georgians will know her story following the weeklong run of “Bright Star.”
THE CAST: Mia Washington, Ian C. Bingham, Alyssa Leo, Andrew Rowell, Stephen Sykes, Suzanne Nelson, Mason Ebert, Hannah Rose Kramer, Brandall Kearse, Quint Paxton, Kalab Quinn, Ella Risa Marroquin, Shelby Sharpe, David Cooper, Hope Clayborne, Braeden Baldwin, Tiyrai Anderson, Lauren Jacobs, Shamiracle Ross, Molly Armstrong, Donavon Martin, Alex Seelmeyer, Demetria Wright.
MUSICIANS: Joe Mason, conductor, piano; Ethan Ray Parker, keyboard, accordion, autoharp; Abishai Diaz, upright bass; Theo Drakopoulos, drums; Jay Hicks, banjo, guitar, mandolin; Catherine Yara, fiddle/violin; Benjamin Suarez, viola; Lidia Sanchez, cello.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Hank Rion, director; Sarah Wildes Arnett, choreographer; Ruth A. Brandvik, scenic designer; Chalise Ludlow, costume designer; Jesse Latherow, lighting designer; Zach Cramer, sound designer; K’Nyia Bumpers, technical director; Taylor Parris, stage manager; Joe Mason, music/vocal director.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance presents “Bright Star,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information, reservation: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
