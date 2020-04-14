VALDOSTA – A third Lowndes County resident has died due to COVID-19, according to the South Health District Tuesday afternoon.
The person was an 87-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions, per a district statement.
Lanier County experienced its first death from the coronavirus. The Lanier resident was a 75-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions, according to the district.
With these two new deaths, seven people have now died from COVID-19 in the South Health District.
“We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of two more residents of the South Health District. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” said Dr. William R. Grow, district health director. “We want to continue to stress the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing to slow the spread of this devastating disease.”
Lowndes County reported 67 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in total, according to the noon Tuesday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status update.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:10 p.m. Sunday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 19 COVID-19 patients and had 18 patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
Seven SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.