VALDOSTA – A second Lowndes County resident has died from the coronavirus.
The patient was a 90-year-old woman with underlying medical issues, according to the South Health District. She died Friday morning.
The patient was hospitalized at South Georgia Medical Center, according to a district statement released Friday afternoon.
Three SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus, according to the SGMC daily COVID-19 report. One SGMC patient was not a Lowndes County or a South Health District resident.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of another resident of our district,” said William R. Grow, district health director. “Our hearts go out to the loved ones of this individual during this time of loss.”
