STATENVILLE – Echols County now has its first COVID-19 case.
The patient is not hospitalized and the source of exposure was unknown as of 1 p.m. Monday, according to the South Health District.
Echols was one of the seven counties in Georgia without a COVID-19 included in the noon Monday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
With this new case in Echols, only six counties do not have a confirmed coronavirus case.
