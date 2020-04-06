Green COVID-19 virus image
STATENVILLE – Echols County now has its first COVID-19 case.

The patient is not hospitalized and the source of exposure was unknown as of 1 p.m. Monday, according to the South Health District.

Echols was one of the seven counties in Georgia without a COVID-19 included in the noon Monday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

With this new case in Echols, only six counties do not have a confirmed coronavirus case.

