VALDOSTA - A Lowndes County resident has died from COVID-19.
The patient, a 66-year-old man, was hospitalized at South Georgia Medical Center and died Thursday due to complications from the coronavirus, according to a statement from the South Health District.
The man had underlying health issues, according to the statement.
“Our thoughts go out to the family that has experienced this loss,” said Dr. William R. Grow, district health director. “I encourage everyone to take guidance given by officials seriously and stay home to slow the spread of this devastating disease.”
This is the first person to die of COVID-19 in Lowndes County.
Additionally, the release announced six newly confirmed cases of COVID-19: two Lowndes County residents, two Tift County residents, one Irwin County resident and one Turner County resident. Those cases were still be investigated as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.
The update brings the total of confirmed cases to 14 in Lowndes County and 27 in the district.
This story was updated at 5:58 p.m. on March 26.
