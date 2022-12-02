VALDOSTA – People Using Pups for Service will host Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m.-noon, Dec. 17, at The Crescent, 904 N. Patterson St.
PUPS is “dedicated to helping those in need of a service dog such as autism, PTSD, TBI, hearing impairment, mobile disability, seizure alert or seizure response,” organizers said in a statement. We hope to give these dogs to the owners that need them at little to no cost.”
The PUPS fundraiser will help with the training of the service dogs already in the program.
Currently, we have three PTSD service dogs and a mobile disability service dog in training,” organizers said. “We have one PTSD and one autism service dog in training that has not been placed yet.
In order to make a difference, we rely on the support of generous individuals and businesses in our community. We would be most grateful if you would consider donating any amount, but we have four sponsor levels.
Your support is critical to the completion of our breakfast with Santa and we will gladly keep you updated regarding our progress should you wish,” organizers said.
Contact Jennifer Glenn at (229) 891-5604 to donate or more information.
