VALDOSTA – The Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta recently held its annual awards luncheon.
The afternoon included inducting board members Susan Steel and Laura Perlman on the board of trustees, recognizing individuals for years of service to the club and presenting prestigious annual awards, club members said in a statement.
Judge Vernita Bender, who passed away unexpectedly last December, was named Boys & Girls Club’s Woman of the Year, representatives said.
"Bender was a champion of the Boys & Girls Club, a vital part of their Raising Highly Capable Kids parenting classes and an advocate for children and families," representatives said. "Her husband, Lt. Tonero Bender, lovingly received the award on her behalf."
Man of the Year Award recipient, the late Bruce Williams, worked at Valdosta’s First State Bank and Trust for more than 50 years.
"Upon his passing, Bruce left a transformational gift to the Boys & Girls Club that will impact this community for generations," representatives said. "His friend, Bill Cowart, received the award on his behalf."
Recipient of the “Mrs.” Reliable award was Laura Perlman of Astro Exterminating Services. Perlman, president of Astro, has an "irreplaceable presence at the Boys & Girls Club," representatives said. "She serves with grace and kindness, ensuring that the children at the club have everything they need to succeed – and have fun."
The Extra Mile Award was awarded to Ferrell Scruggs Jr.
"Ferrell’s faithful efforts at the club and the Scruggs family’s longstanding generosity make a powerful impact on the thousands of young people who attend the Boys & Girls Club each day," club representatives said.
National Service to Youth Awards were given to Mark Buescher (35 years); Dr. Rick Howard (30 years); Will Kemp, Scott Simpson, Kevin Hiers, Bill Holt (10 years); Sherry Croft, Pam Sherman, Kristin Hanna (five years).
The Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta serves 4,000 youth across Lowndes and Brooks counties through after-school and summer programming. The mission of this organization – to provide young people a safe place to learn and grow – would not be possible "without the support of individuals like those mentioned above and the greater Valdosta community," representatives said.
For more information on the Boys & Girls Club or to get involved, visit bgcvaldosta.org or call Kristin Wooley Hanna, (229) 242-0676.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.