VALDOSTA – Camdyn and Chase Jones beamed with pride from their table as they watched their mother, Ciara, receive her diploma during Valdosta’s Boys and Girls Club Class of 2023 Raising Highly Capable Kids Class Graduation.
According to Kristin Hanna, Boys and Girls Club vice president of marketing and development, the Raising Highly Capable Kids program is a 13-week course that “instills assets to parents to make their children successful.”
The curriculum includes concepts such as boundaries and expectations, constructive use of time, positive values and identity, social competence and commitment to learning.
Jones, a collection specialist for Barnes Drug Store, said she looked forward to coming to the class every Tuesday after work to see her sons and get to know the other families in the program.
“I remember spring break came in, that was the one week that we didn’t have class, we all missed each other. You look forward to coming to class because it was a way to talk to other parents that are going through the same things,” she said.
“The club has given me peace of mind knowing that after school my kids are somewhere safe. and as a single mom, knowing that they’re safe, I can actually concentrate on work because they’re somewhere that people will take care of them. and these other kids love my kids.”
During the ceremony, Hanna told all the graduates that their dedication to the course was an indicator that “they’re the best parents in the community.”
“Parenting doesn’t come with a manual. The Boys and Girls Clubs and our children value good parents like you. ... It’s a blessing that you all are here,” she said.
After the diploma presentation by BGC facilitators, the graduates raised and switched their tassels to the other side, symbolizing the next step in their collective parenting journeys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.