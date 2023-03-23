VALDOSTA – The Great American Cook-off: Battle of the First Responders benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta.
BGC of Valdosta hosts the annual cook-off; teams are sponsored by local businesses.
City of Valdosta, Lowndes County, Remerton and Moody Air Force Base first responders compete against one another to support the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta.
Judges will taste and score food from each team. The winner of the cook-off will receive a Traeger grill.
The Great American Cook-Off is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Seasons/Miller Hardware, 3137 N. Oak St. Ext.
