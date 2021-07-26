VALDOSTA – A local flower shop made Langdale Place residents smile Tuesday as part of Make Someone Smile Week.
Make Someone Smile Week is a humanitarian program by Teleflora, a floral company, that brings bouquets in yellow mugs to nursing home residents, children in foster care and first responders to brighten their day.
Susan Mullis, owner of The Flower Gallery, a floral shop downtown, gave away the bouquets. Mullis and The Flower Gallery have been presenting flowers during Make Someone Smile Week for years.
"It's Teleflora's way of giving back to the communities and our local florists," she said. "We give to these sweet, wonderful people who had a rough couple of years, so we are hoping to brighten their day."
Mullis also said she wanted to do it this year since she couldn't give the bouquets last year due to COVID-19.
When Mullis and Teleflora handed out the bouquets, it made the residents of Langdale Place smile.
Go to www.teleflora.com/ to learn more about Make Someone Smile Week.
Go to www.theflowergalleryga.com/ to learn more about The Flower Gallery in Valdosta.
