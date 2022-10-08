John Manfra of Valdosta and his two daughters, Catherine and Monica, share what they describe as communications with one another in the book, “Written by the Spirit.”
These communications involve God, religion and politics. They include personal insights and candid personal experiences. They are written as essays and poems. John Manfra provides illustrations to open each chapter.
Some chapters are written as an answer and response back and forth between John Manfra and Catherine Manfra, who both made their careers as teachers. Though they often don’t mark who writes which part, readers can easily discern if a section was written by John or Catherine by the difference in their writing styles and outlooks.
John often has a more hardline outlook to modern life while Catherine writes with more sympathy.
For example, in a chapter on government, he believes only a relatively few people should be selected to vote and choose national leaders – sort of like a national panel of jurors, while she writes that politicians on both sides of the aisle would be better leaders if they practiced forgiveness.
Monica provides the majority of the poems included in the latter sections of this 76-page volume.
