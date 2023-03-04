Journalist and historian Thomas E. Ricks covers the history of the Civil Rights Movement from an intriguing angle.
He assesses it from the perspective of a military campaign. Intriguing and ironic given the non-violent resistance used throughout the Civil Rights Movement.
The approach is also spot-on in Ricks’ able and deft hands.
“Waging a Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968” reveals how civil rights leaders’ strategy, tactics, training and the development of “unit cohesion” among the volunteers, residents and activists outmaneuvered the segregationists and Jim Crow laws in the South.
And while the Rev. Martin Luther King, John Lewis, Hosea Williams, Ralph Abernathy, Diane Nash and others used non-violent resistance to segregated buses, lunch counters, voting registration, etc., they urged the approach that Gandhi used in India – active non-violent resistance, not passive resistance.
Ricks chronicles several Civil Rights Movement campaigns from 1954-68. He shows how the movement was successful when applying military-style discipline from bus strikes to lunch counters to Freedom Rides to Birmingham to the March on Washington to Selma.
Ricks also shows how campaigns faltered when tactics lost sight of strategy, or training was lax, or picking an adversary who was shrewd and merciful in the handling of demonstrators or marchers. A brutal “Bull” Connor or Sheriff Jim Clark did more to win hearts and minds than an adversary like Albany, Ga., Police Chief Laurie Pritchett who adapted a milder law enforcement response; when the police response was less violent, it resulted in less public attention and fewer changes.
Ricks has written several books, including “Churchill and Orwell” and “First Principles,” both of which have been reviewed in this column, but “Waging a Good War” may be his best book yet. The history is detailed. His theories on the “Military History of the Civil Rights Movement” are well founded.
And it is a gripping read. One that looks at how a moral movement changed the history of a nation while leading a reader to think what more could be accomplished.
