Dr. Berlinda A. Hart Love of Valdosta is one of the authors featured in "Undefeated: Women Sharing Their Secrets of Winning."
Hart is one of 30 women featured in the book.
“The women in this book share some amazing stories of how they lived through challenges in their life, but they still managed to win," according to publicity materials. "They are mothers, doctors, ministers, entrepreneurs and much more. Some have gone through childhood trauma, obstacles in their career, life changing health issues, unexpected deaths, bullies and more. These women are relentless, determined, persistent, unbroken, unwavering and unshakable community leaders. Sometimes life can give you a 'bag of rocks.' It’s how you deal with situations that allows you to become a champion and remain undefeated.”
Kearn Crockett Cherry leads the list of contributors.
The book is featured in the KKONNECTIONSMAGAZINE.COM.
Hart Love is an ambassador with Sister Leaders Conference, founded by Dr. Karen Hills Pruden.
"It is a multigenerational, global community of men and women leaders who support an increase in the number of women in senior leadership," according to a statement. "These leaders share experiences, knowledge, resources and sometimes their personal networks with sister leaders. Dr. Love is grateful for the opportunity to be a co-author with Dr. Pruden and several other women in the upcoming anthology, 'Yes You, Yes Now!: Testimonies of Women Winning in Business, Love and Life.'
"This theme is a reminder to all sister leaders to not forget your own goals as you are cheering on your loved ones to greatness. Dr. Love is blessed by God for such awesome accomplishments and thanks Him for catapulting her to higher callings in His name and for His Kingdom."
