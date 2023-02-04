When Anthony Horowitz inserted himself into his mystery novel, “The Word is Murder,” it seemed odd, self-serving, even off-putting.
After all, Horowitz was essentially making himself Dr. Watson to his detective, Daniel Hawthorne. Horowitz also used the book and his place as the narrator and active character in the book as an opportunity to promote other books and television shows he had penned.
Now, with “The Twist of a Knife,” the fourth book in the Hawthorne series, the author as character seems only natural, even familiar, while remaining quite unique.
In serving as the narrator, Horowitz makes himself the bumbler, the person who often seems motivated by self interest, the one who reveals too much about himself, his actions, his motivations, his thoughts. While Hawthorne remains more of a mystery than the mysteries he solves. It’s a captivating mix.
In “Twist,” Horowitz even uses his past penchant for promoting his other works as springboard for the plot. The conceit is he has penned a mystery script for a live theatre production.
The play is staged. It does well touring small venues but is besieged by brutal reviews in London.
An especially harsh, even cruel, review by one critic. A critic who is found dead the morning after the play’s opening night.
And Horowitz is the chief suspect.
He must depend on the investigative skills of Hawthorne – a man he does not like, does not know despite having worked three previous cases together and a man with whom he has just refused to work with any longer.
“Twist” pushes the series beyond the expected trilogy of books. and it appears the series will go beyond four titles. While Horowitz is a fugitive hiding out with Hawthorne, the author discovers clues to the detective’s life – clues which will surely be touched upon in future editions.
“The Twist of a Knife” feels like the most successful telling of the series twist of author as character. The series gets better with each book. Here’s looking forward to the fifth in the next year or two.
