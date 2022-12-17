W. Scott Jones is a writer with South Georgia roots.
The South Carolina-based author was born in Alapaha.
His first novel, “A Storm in the Carolinas,” dealt with the South during the dual era of integration of schools and the Vietnam War.
His second novel, “The Treasures of a Carolina Summer,” is another Southern tale. It is set a few years later at the end of the 1970s but reaches back further into the past.
Roger, a 17-year-old high school athlete, discovers several family secrets upon finding an ancestor’s journal in his grandmother’s house.
Meanwhile, Roger juggles the challenges and opportunities his sports career brings while pursuing a girl during a trip to Myrtle Beach.
“Treasures” is filled with the same, especially for readers who came of age in the late 1970s or early 1980s. Jones writes a novel but creates a time machine that will pull readers who remember the times back to the past.
