Collateral Damage
Nancy Ludmerer
Winner of the 2022
Serena McDonald Kennedy Fiction Award
It’s an interesting, time-consuming, agonizing process, but every year since 1989, Lowndes County’s Snake Nation Press, with the help of the Price Campbell Foundation (Barbara Passmore and John Bennett), puts out ads and notifications that the press is having another novel or short-story collection or non-fiction/memoir contest.
But that’s exactly what the Snake does every year and believe me, it’s grueling. First of all, most of the readers for the Snake are writers themselves, so we know what goes into the writing: hours and hours of putting oneself down on paper.
Seventeen rewritings has been cited as the minimum time a piece is rewritten.
And then, after the author is more or less satisfied, he or she begins the heartless process of submitting the work to the unseen, unknown publishing world.
“Bread on the waters,” I always say, as I email or mail a manuscript, often with a contest entry fee; and while the readers at the Snake are not heartless, we are sticklers for well-written and interesting stories. Still, we do hate to reject an almost winner, often giving the author a written critique at no cost.
While the COVID epidemic, these last two years, has slowed the selection process down, the Press is still proud to announce that Nancy Ludmerer’s collection of short stories, “Collateral Damage,” is this year’s winner. From the very start, her characters move from loss to repair in unexpected ways. Nancy’s stories, in this volume, include many prizewinners, which have appeared in numerous and well-known publications.
She draws the reader into her world with deep insights into the human condition as well as a thread of unexpected humor.
Remember, readers and writers — everyone has a story — you can have a job, be a parent and still be a writer. Nancy did it practicing law in New York City for many years while raising her son as a single mom, writing stories late at night or on weekends, and only recently has she turned to writing full-time. She lives in NYC with her husband, Malcolm, and their 13-year-old cat, Joey.
Also remember, that Lowndes County and Valdosta is unique in that it still has a literary press and Center, and Snake Nation and does not charge its writers to publish, while all over the world, companies take a writer’s money and work, print it up on a manuscript page — errors and all — and then leaves it to the amateur writer to find out that he or she cannot be truly proud of the work.
Please support Snake Nation Press with a donation and buying our publications, and most of all, keep reading. It is the single thing that most people can do that keeps the mind working efficiently. Order your books now at Snakenation.org
Roberta George is the Snake Nation Press founder and former executive director of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
