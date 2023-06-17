In “The Nazi Menace: Hitler, Churchill, Roosevelt, Stalin, and the Road to War,” Benjamin Carter Hett rolls out his narrative as a reminder of the old adage: Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
Here, the argument is that democracies are only as strong as people’s faith in them. When people believe in the ideals of democracy and democratic institutions, democracy is strong.
When those beliefs are shattered, or the institutions weakened, democracies are frail.
And these changes can happen rapidly.
As the title indicates, Hett delves into the loss of democratic/republican structures in Germany during the rise of Adolf Hitler, his Nazi Party and a wave of nationalism that denied rights, jailed people without recourse to the law and with prejudice, and propelled one man to ultimate power.
Hett also looks at threats, struggles or lack of democratic structures in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s United States, Winston Churchill’s Great Britain and Josef Stalin’s Russia.
Hett makes his arguments on a backdrop of a world careening toward the brutality of World War II.
“The Nazi Menace” is a sequel to Hett’s “The Death of Democracy: Hitler’s Rise to Power and the Downfall of the Weimar Republic” (2018). “Menace” was published in 2020.
Both books make the claim of being relevant to modern events.
“The Nazi Menace” does not spell out these comparisons between then and now. Given the severe political differences in the U.S., both sides of the aisle could make the argument that the other side threatens the tenets of a democratic/republican form of government.
But perhaps the biggest warning of these volumes is not looking so hard at the “other side” but to look more deeply at ourselves to save democracy.
