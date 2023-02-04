H.W. Brands travels here, there and everywhere in American history.
While some historians stick to a specific era, such as the American Revolution, the Civil War or World War II, Brands has written books that have touched upon all three of those eras as well as the period between the Revolution and the Civil War, “the triumph of capitalism” from 1865-1900, etc.
He has penned biographies of Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt, U.S. Grant, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Andrew Jackson, etc.
In more recent years, he’s combined looks at historical eras framed by dueling biographies. “The General vs. the President” chronicles the lives and the moment those lives clashed for Gen. Douglas MacArthur and President Harry S Truman. “The Zealot and the Emancipator” chronicles, compares and contrasts the lives and beliefs in emancipation of John Brown and Abraham Lincoln respectively.
Brands sets the biographical framing for an era again with his latest book: “The Last Campaign: Sherman, Geronimo and the War for America.”
Here, Brands presents the lives and actions of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman and Geronimo, the Apache leader who was the last Native American to oppose the American government, the spread of white settlers and assimilation into white culture.
Sherman’s presence stretches throughout this book as his assignment moved to the American West after his Union generalship and the march through Georgia during the Civil War. Geronimo opens the book and is prominent in the last pages.
But Geronimo is barely mentioned in the majority of the book. Instead, those intervening pages are filled with Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, Chief Joseph and other less familiar names from other tribes.
The book details the expansion of white settlers and the violent nudging out of the tribes and the tribes violently pushing back. These pages look at the Little Big Horn and other skirmishes/battles/wars/between soldiers/settlers and various tribes, as well as massacres and atrocities committed by all parties in most cases.
Brands chronicles a part of American history that has often relied more on American cinema with its Westerns rather than a well-researched narrative.
“The Last Campaign” delves into sad and brutal chapters in American history. It’s a strong read.
As for Brands’ works, “The General vs. the President” remains his best work so far in framing a historical era through dueling biographies.
That said, “The Last Campaign” stands strong on its own.
