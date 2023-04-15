Several books have either focused on, or included in great detail, Theodore Roosevelt’s last great political struggle where he urged America to get involved in the war in Europe (what would we know as World War I) and his ferocious attacks in newspaper columns and speeches on President Woodrow Wilson for not supporting the Allied cause of primarily England and France against Germany.
These books are usually TR centric. They center on Roosevelt’s campaign for American involvement and his perpetual attacks on Wilson for what TR considered his lackluster response to German U-boats wreaking havoc on Allied shipping as well as shipping and travelers from neutral nations (such as the United States).
As an aging Roosevelt enters his last years, transitions from being the progressive Bull Moose presidential candidate against Wilson, a Democrat, and his successor, Republican President William Howard Taft, in 1912 to being the potential GOP presidential candidate in 1920, and the death of his youngest son, Quentin Roosevelt, who was shot down flying for the Allies, most accounts are sympathetic to Roosevelt.
Historian and author Neil Lanctot provides a balanced and detailed account of this era in his masterful book, “The Approaching Storm: Roosevelt, Wilson, Addams and Their Clash Over America’s Future.”
As the title notes, this book includes many details about President Wilson’s handling of Roosevelt but more importantly Wilson’s measured and reasoned responses to the conflict in Europe.
The book also includes Jane Addams, the preeminent advocate for women’s suffrage in the United States – and arguably, the world – and a leading proponent for brokering a European peace while keeping America out of the war.
While 21st century Americans are still familiar with Theodore Roosevelt and Wilson, they and Addams were “the most famous Americans on the national stage” in the 1910s, according to Lanctot. Reading details of Addams’ struggles with these men and with World War I-era issues is enlightening and adds new depth to the familiar story of Roosevelt vs. Wilson.
The book opens with the previously mentioned presidential campaign of 1912 when TR and Addams were allies in the Bull Moose party, opposed to the candidacy of Wilson and the incumbency of Taft.
After Wilson won, and the European war enveloped Europe and affected the U.S., Addams and TR fell out due to their differing views of the war and the question of American involvement. Addams became more aligned with Wilson’s restrained responses to incidents and his hopes to mediate a peace as Roosevelt called more and more loudly for war. When Wilson finally commits Americans to the war, Addams became disillusioned with both men.
Lanctot is deeply invested in the era he chronicles. “The Approaching Storm” is not a history book that provides three quarters or more pages to rehashing the life biographies of its three principals followed by only a relatively few pages about the “clash” referenced in the title.
Instead, he provides concise and insightful biographies of Roosevelt, Addams and Wilson in the 20-plus page prologue, “The Rough Rider, The Reformer and The Scholar,” which also covers the 1912 election.
The rest of the nearly 600 pages of text is devoted to what happens from 1914-17, with a brief epilogue as conclusion.
More than 100 years later, the world still lives with the ramifications of how the events of those years played out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.