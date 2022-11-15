Dr. Verna Foster Harvey returns with a new book aimed at helping students do their best.
"Stay the Course" has the subtitle "Help for students needing help ... this world needs your best You!"
Through the South Georgia-based author's personal experiences and drawing upon the quotations of notable people, Harvey chronicles how she went from having her education interrupted to persevering to earn multiple degrees.
The book enforces the concept of STOP:
Stay in school.
Think through and plan for your future in short increments.
Obtain guidance and facts from credible as well as impartial resources.
Pursue your calling.
Through specific chapters and work pages at the end of many of the chapters, the book helps readers determine where they are in their educational journey, evaluate themselves and what they hope to accomplish, then possible moves they can make next.
She walks students through next steps in detail.
Harvey is the author of other books, which include "Growing God's Way," "The Blessedness of Waiting on God" and "Partnering with Caregivers: Learn How to Help Those Who Help Others."
More information: Visit vernafosterharvey.com.
