Neil deGrasse Tyson is an astrophysicist and author who has made a name for himself by explaining complex scientific theories in ways non-scientists can easily understand.
One of his bestselling books is “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.” He also has an Emmy-nominated podcast, “StarTalk,” and is a regular guest on television talk shows.
In “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization,” Tyson applies his scientific mind and training to more down-to-earth concepts, or more appropriately, a scientific look at living in our modern times, especially in America.
He writes essays on the concepts of science and society, truth and beauty, exploration and discovery, the earth and the moon, conflict and resolution, risk and reward, meatarians and vegetarians, gender and identity, color and race, law and order, body and mind, life and death.
He writes with scientific and personal insight, as well as with a quirky sense of humor.
Anyone who has read any of Tyson’s other books or watched him on television will find a familiar voice in “Starry Messenger.”
But that familiar voice challenges many preconceived notions and thoughts on a variety of subjects from race to politics to gambling to gender identity.
Tyson provides a welcome voice, a rational voice, in an irrational world.
