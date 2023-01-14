Yuval Noah Harari’s “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” is one of those books that either reveals something new in almost every sentence or confirms something you thought you might know. Especially in the early chapters.
“Sapiens” isn’t a detailed account of humans in world history but rather a history of humans in the world. It is not a chronology into the details of various empires – though they are mentioned – but rather the insights that empires, as well as sentience, the move from foraging to agriculture, small roaming bands of people to city states to empires, etc., have had on human development during the past 70 millennia.
“Sapiens” is a book that will make many readers uncomfortable and will outrage others. Harari presents viewpoints that take supernatural beings – or God – out of the equation and looks at the scientific evidence of what is known about human development. Still, he looks deeply into the development of religions and widens the definition of what a religion may be; people may refer to godless communism but communism has all of the tenets of a religion, for example.
The book will not only challenge religious readers but humanist readers, too, as Harari points out similarities in belief systems and poses indelicate questions, such as given the number and breadth of empires throughout human history, are people more apt to want dependent rule rather than independent sovereignty?
He also turns on its head the notion that agricultural development trumps foraging for humans. Granted, the agricultural revolution played a monumental role in the development of humans and our history but did it make life better? Was a more independent life of foraging for varied and multi-nutritional meals with more downtime in exchange for a more dependent land-locked life of hard labor to cultivate a single food source with far less nutritional value a good trade?
The book teems with ideas offered and questions raised.
“Sapiens” is a magnetic read; it attracts more than it repels. The multitude of ideas will draw many readers back again and again to its pages as Harari explores where we came from, where we are and even touches upon where we may be going.
It’s been quite a ride. Hang onto this book tight, “Sapiens” propels the 70,000-year history of humanity into a roller coaster, tilt-a-whirl of revelations.
