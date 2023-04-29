Judith Ireland writes a highly readable recollection of her childhood growing up in Tifton.
“Picking Over the Bones” is a memorable memoir that opens with a relatively recent stopover in Tifton with her husband – a lunch at a favorite barbecue place followed by a drive around town.
With all of the changes in Tifton during the past decades, she finds familiar sites and longs for things of the past, and people and times gone by.
Ireland’s Tifton is one from the 1950s and her memory. A place that many older residents may recognize and might enjoy as a nostalgic journey.
But Ireland writes in a style that should attract readers who know little or nothing about Tifton or Tift County.
While she writes about coming of age in Tifton, her adventures will likely resonate with many readers. Her writing style is captivating and carries readers easily through the book’s 170 pages.
Ireland now lives in California with her husband but as this memoir proves, Tifton and South Georgia have shaped her life both near and far.
