Several months ago, upon reading my first Jack Reacher book, I noted a person could read one Jack Reacher novel a month for more than two years.
It was intended as a slight joke to illustrate the number of Jack Reacher books already available. Author Lee Child has written more than two dozen of the books in the past quarter century.
Having watched the AmazonPrime “Reacher” series, with season one based on the first book, I picked up the second book, “Die Trying,” made the little observation in a review about being able to read one per month for two years or more and thought truly that will never happen. Not for me.
There are so many other books to read: Histories, biographies, novels, thrillers by other authors, books by local authors, etc.
But every month since “Die Trying,” I find myself picking up the next Jack Reacher book. Eight books, so far, books No. 2 through 9 in the series. I still need to go back and read the first one.
Jack Reacher books are like Pringles. You may think you’re going to put them down but you keep reaching for just one more. With Pringles, you can finish a can of the potato crisps in a sitting ... with Reacher, at least for me, it’s looking at my book stack and realizing, yep, another three to four weeks have passed since the last one ... just one more.
Like Pringles, Reacher is addictive and there are so many more to go before the can is empty ... that’s it for the Pringles analogy.
In “One Shot,” Child is back writing as an omnipotent narrator. In the past two novels – “Persuader” and “The Enemy,” Reacher was the narrator. The books seem to work better when Reacher is not the narrator.
In “One Shot,” a man is arrested following the slaying of five people in a very public place. The evidence pins the man, a former Army sniper, to the case.
The suspect tells authorities they have the wrong man and he asks for what many would believe would be the last person he wants to see – Jack Reacher, who arrested the man years ago in a military case in Kuwait.
Reacher promised the suspect that if he ever got in trouble again, he would find out and come to ensure he was put away for good.
Reacher meets a defense attorney handling the suspect’s case. Complicating matters, the defense attorney is the daughter of the district attorney prosecuting the case.
If “One Shot” sounds familiar, it was the basis for the 2012 movie “Jack Reacher,” starring Tom Cruise in the title role. The plot is the same but the story details are so different between the book and movie, readers can enjoy the novel even if they have watched the movie recently.
Different enough that I may seek out the first Reacher novel, “Killing Floor,” sooner rather than later even having viewed the Amazon series earlier this year.
