Readers may occasionally want to check the publication dates if working through the Jack Reacher series.
At least on a few of the novels.
The book series started back in the 1990s. Elements of those early books will read true for people who remember the 1990s – not so much the politics or any fads – but an era prior to widespread cell phone, email, GPS and internet use. A time of pay phones, maps and newspaper microfilm reels.
Also, an era before the attacks of 9/11 when the World Trade Center Twin Towers still loomed over New York. In the post-9/11 world, at least as of 2008, author Lee Child avoids creating Middle Eastern enemies for Reacher, his fictional hero, a retired military police major who criss-crosses the country with no interest in settling down, who stumbles into adventures and thwarting bad guys.
But as time passes, Child incorporates technical advances into the books, with touches of news from the era with references to Homeland Security and some mentions of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“Nothing to Lose” had me flipping to the front of the book to find the original publication date – 2008.
“Nothing to Lose” is the most political in the series to this point.
It is the expected adventure novel – Reacher is arrested as a vagrant in a town where he only sought a cup of coffee and a meal, a judge orders him out of town and sends Reacher back in the direction he’s already traveled ... Reacher learns anyone who stops in the town is tossed out and he persistently wants to know why.
But the book has something more to say than other Jack Reacher novels. Child incorporates thoughts on overzealous religious end-timers, military deserters, military personnel grievously injured at war then mistreated at home.
Readers in 2023 can only wonder how these story elements went over with readers in 2008 during the height of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
After about a dozen bestselling Reacher novels, one may wonder if Child felt like an author who should make a statement, an author with “Nothing to Lose.”
