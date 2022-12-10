Fulton Books author Darrell Denham, a retired teacher from South Georgia, has completed his second novel “Lost in Love.”
The book is described as “a compelling love story of two young people that plays out over three decades and on two continents, and reveals how deceit and chance shaped the destiny of these two young lovers.”
“Fifteen years. For fifteen years my family had allowed me to live with this lie they had concocted,” Denham writes as his character.
Michael, a young man from South Georgia, then makes the decision to go see the young Scottish girl, Caitlin, he had fallen in love with years earlier and share this revelation with her.
“That was when I decided. Yes, I have a wife and two girls I loved dearly, but what my family did was insane. … I would go to Scotland …”
Thus begins Michael’s journey from Roseville, Georgia, to Edinburgh, Scotland, in search of Caitlin to do what he can to right this wrong.
“Imagine having the perception you held of your life completely altered by a chance discovery,” according to a book press release. “You stumble across a picture or perhaps a letter as you are going through some papers and the truth is suddenly revealed. It can’t be denied and now you must face the fact that your life has been altered by lies and deceit.”
“Lost in Love” is such a story.
Published by Fulton Books, the book is available on various platforms and is available in soft cover, hardback and eBook versions. More information: Visit darrelldenham.com.
