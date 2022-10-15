“If Resilient Was a Person” is a collection of personal essays written by 19 women.
Sharah’ Denton, writing as Sharah’ Nicole, is one of the writers. She is a founder of the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women and has held offices in the statewide and national NCNW.
She is the City of Valdosta community relations and marketing manager.
She is a member of the Valdosta Junior Service League and was named the 2012 Valdosta Woman of the Year, 2013 Valdosta Metro One 4 Under 40 recipient, 2013 Georgia Trend Magazine 40 Under 40 Best and Brightest recipient, 2012 Leadership Lowndes graduate, Class of 2017 Georgia Forward: Young Game Changers, according to a statement from the city earlier this year.
“Denton launched her own PR Consultation Services in 2016, Go4It Communications where she provides communication and social media branding consulting for nonprofits and small businesses and hosts a podcast, The GreatHER Purpose Podcast which is on several platforms. She is the mother of two children, son Jalen and daughter Laila,” according to the city statement.
As Sharah’ Nicole, she writes of her personal experiences and the dreams that led to her starting GreatHER Purpose. The idea buoyed her through a difficult period in her life.
The book was edited by Paula Lorraine, editor in chief of Brilliant Awakening Magazine.
“If Resilient Was a Person: A Collection of Pivotal Success Stories & Triumphant Testimonies” is filled with stories of inspiration, of overcoming odds and finding triumph in lives well lived. Lives that are often of service to others.
