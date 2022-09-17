James Calemine has stories to tell and photographs to share in his latest book.
In “Ghostland America: Stories and Photographs,” Calemine collects photos he’s taken from the past several years and small stories behind each one that are a mix of history and travelogue memoir.
“Ghostland America” is filled with the abandoned and often forgotten sites, buildings and signs we see along country roads and small town streets.
Things that flit into our view going 60 miles an hour, capture our imagination for a brief second then vanish behind, as quickly out of mind as they are out of the rearview mirror.
But these places work like a magnet on Calemine’s mind and interest, body and soul.
They call to him like mythic sirens, luring him to slow, pull over and stop the car, have a good look then snap some photos. In some cases, he notes, he snapped one photo and was back on the road and on his way again within a minute or two.
He is lured by the abandoned places, the forgotten places, the places which were once centers of commerce, interest, food, people.
“I sought beautiful imperfection in subject matter and style amid high-grade deterioration,” he writes in the introduction of the book. “I tried to capture some old spirit down the lost highway, or on a ghost rider road searching for remnants of an old forgotten time or place.”
“Ghostland America” is like being on a long trip driving past interesting landscapes with an interested and knowledgable driver at the wheel. One who points out the interesting places you might overlook then shares a couple lines of history on each one and a little bit of what the place means to him.
Some of the photos may be familiar to regular drivers of Georgia and Southern backroads.
“Ghostland America” is Calemine’s latest book. Other books include the two volumes of “Insured Beyond the Grave” and “The Road to Hell,” a short-story collection.
Readers familiar with the essays and stories in his past books will settle right into his writing voice that has the intimacy of a traveler sharing stories. The photos are in color and the book is a treat from cover to cover.
Calemine is a Georgia author/photographer and “Ghostland America” is published by Snake Nation Press, a Valdosta-based publishing house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.