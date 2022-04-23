Writing a book that lists the "top" of anything is a tricky business. Readers will agree with some selections. Disagree with the inclusion of others. And almost always have someone or something they believe was wrongly excluded.
For me, in "Georgia Made: The Most Important Figures Who Shaped the State in the Twentieth Century," that missing person is Ray Charles. He was born Ray Charles Robinson in Albany, Georgia. He performed the most famous version of "Georgia On My Mind."
And it's not as if other musicians aren't included in "Georgia Made." Little Richard and James Brown are both included in the book – and rightfully so – but no Ray Charles.
OK, now that I've played the why wasn't this person included game, Neely Young writes a fascinating book in "Georgia Made." Young, best known for his Georgia Trend magazine, provides interesting history into dozens of people who have played a part in Georgia history.
Biographies include politicians, leaders, athletes, cultural figures. These are people who went against the grain, were trailblazers, rose to the top of their professions. People who often not only changed Georgia but had a national impact, too.
Some were and are controversial and Young does not shy from what makes some people heroes in some fields while villains in other aspects of their lives or character.
Each person is featured alphabetically in a two- to three-page profile rather than an extensive biography.
Some people are featured in group profiles. Young and his publishers made a choice to include their individual names alphabetically so there are several pages that are blank save for the person's name and a reference to where they can be found. There are several of these pages, which are also listed on the contents page. These "blank" placeholder pages seem unnecessary.
Still, for anyone interested in Georgia history from multiple perspectives, "Georgia Made" is made for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.