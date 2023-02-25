South Georgia readers have been traveling with the Scotts for years.
Now, readers can journey with them “Exploring the Oregon Trail: America’s Historic Road Trip,” the traveling couple’s latest book published by Globe Pequot.
As the back cover blurb notes, “The Oregon Trail, the route of the pioneers during the largest mass migration in United States history, was a long and difficult journey made nearly two centuries ago by those in search of a new life.”
Kay W. Scott and David Scott of Valdosta bring the trail to vivid life from the past to present.
“Exploring the Oregon Trail” is a guide book that will help modern travelers see part or all of the trail that stretches through half a dozen states. Places to stop, things to see, places to go fill these informative pages. Back pages are filled with contact information.
It is also a history book, sharing knowledge about past travelers experiences and the people who lived the reality of what is now part of the American story and myths.
Colorful photographs and maps illustrate the book.
The Scotts have been traveling and writing about their travels for decades. As the book aptly notes, the Scotts “have spent 35 summers touring the United States and Canada in a series of tents and Volkswagen campers and five summers backpacking through Europe by rail.”
He’s a Valdosta State University professor emeritus of finance. She is retired from the public school system.
They regularly contribute travel stories to The Valdosta Daily Times and other South Georgia newspapers. Their travel stories are published nationwide by CNHI newspapers.
They have also published other travel books, including the long-running and regularly updated “The Complete Guide to National Park Lodges.”
“Exploring the Oregon Trail” is a fun and informative read for anyone wanting to know more about the famed wagon train path but it should be essential for anyone planning to tour the Oregon Trail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.