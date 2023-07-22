Though subtitled “An Alex Cross & John Sampson Thriller,” “Cross Down” belongs to John Sampson.
The hint is in the main title: “Cross Down.”
Sampson, the giant Washington, D.C., cop, has long been a regular in author James Patterson’s dozens of Alex Cross books. Sampson is Cross’ best friend and law enforcement partner; they’ve been close friends since childhood.
Usually, Sampson plays a supporting role, often a minor part, in the Alex Cross books but with Patterson and DuBois’s “Cross Down,” Cross is out of action and off the table in the early pages.
Leaving it to John Sampson to figure out who is causing a series of extremist terrorist acts across the nation – blamed on both radical groups on the political right and left.
All Cross can share about the case is a remark that the terrorist acts are too random, then he’s struck down by bullets meant for Sampson.
From there, Sampson acts outside of his role on the D.C. police force. Readers learn Sampson is a special forces veteran, which may have been mentioned in passing in past Alex Cross books.
Sampson goes rogue. He travels the U.S. He revisits a military assignment in Afghanistan. He finds new allies and works with long-time Cross allies, such as FBI agent Ned Mahoney.
Sampson finds himself embroiled in a case that threatens the nation and democracy.
As with the Alex Cross books, “Cross Down” is a mix of an all-knowing narrator and first-person observations – except Sampson provides the first-person narration here, instead of Cross.
“Cross Down” is a good thriller. It features familiar characters, such as Alex Cross’ family members as well as Sampson’s grade-school-age daughter.
The book is an interesting interlude in the Alex Cross novels. and the book includes an excerpt from the next Alex Cross book likely scheduled for publication late this year.
