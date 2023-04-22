Conan has a new publisher – for novels and comic books.
Titan Publishing has acquired the rights from Conan Properties International, which represents the characters of Robert E. Howard. Characters include Solomon Kane, King Kull, Bran Mak Morn and the most famous one – Conan the Barbarian.
Titan’s new Conan comic book is supposed to debut later this year.
Titan Books released the novel, “Robert E. Howard’s Conan: Blood of the Serpent,” by S.M. Stirling late last year.
The novel follows a format made popular by the Dark Horse Comics in the early 2000s – build an original story around one of Howard’s Conan stories, then weave a comics adaptation of the original Howard story into the overall storyline.
Here, Stirling writes an original story that leads directly into Howard’s Conan classic “Red Nails,” which is included in its entirety, as it appeared in the 1930s, in this volume.
In “Blood of the Serpent,” Conan is serving as a mercenary with the Free Companions in a backwater town in Stygia. He meets Valeria of the Red Brotherhood, a landlocked pirate looking to earn her keep as a mercenary until she again reaches the sea.
After Valeria humiliates a Stygian noble making unwanted advances, she and Conan are targeted by a priest of Set, the serpent god. He places a curse on them, pushing the land’s native beasts to pursue and attack them.
Conan fights lions, alligators, a rhino and other beasts. Though some readers may wonder why his horses never seem to turn against him.
These fights and other adventures occur as Conan chases a Stygian warrior who is chasing Valeria and they make their way inexorably to the adventure of “Red Nails.”
Stirling’s Conan relies on the sword but is light on the sorcery (the animal curse is it). Some readers may feel like the story is light on swordplay, too.
Stirling writes a Conan with interior thoughts. He compares current events happening in his life to past experiences.
He thinks of his family in Cimmeria. He broods with melancholy and laughs with mirth.
Stirling invests depth to Conan’s personality. He doesn’t just say Conan learned lessons that made him a leader of men; Stirling shows how Conan learned these lessons.
His style is welcome.
But for all of the rich detail, it falters to the word images and evocative moods of Howard’s “Red Nails.”
While Stirling creates a thinking man’s Conan, Howard’s Conan is no less intelligent but is propelled by violent action.
Having read Conan stories for 50 years, “Blood of the Serpent” is an intriguing change of pace for the barbarian – granted a little slower paced than stories by Howard and some of the past Conan authors but one that adds dimension to the character without ruining him.
Hopefully, Titan will experiment by combining new novels with other Howard Conan short stories.
The publisher is off to a fierce start.
