South Georgia artist/author Patrick Carlson returns with the children’s book, “Benjamin’s Gift.”
The book is the story of Benjamin, a shepherd, and Argh, his mischievous lamb. An angel tells Benjamin about the birth of the Christ child.
Benjamin and Argh travel to bring Baby Jesus a gift. Argh’s misadventures slow the journey.
Carlson has written and illustrated other books. He’s illustrated several books by other South Georgia-area authors.
He is a talented cartoonist with bold, expressive, colorful characters and scenes. He is a master illustrator whose cartoons tell the story as much as the short sentences that are perfect for young readers or for adults reading the story to young readers.
The artwork should dazzle readers of all ages.
“Benjamin’s Gift” is fun, funny and has a great message about understanding and forgiveness. It is a Christmas story but it is perfect for any time of the year. and just the right length for a bedtime story.
Carlson lives in Valdosta with his wife, Jennifer. They have twin sons Alex and Ben. Carlson often speaks at schools about storytelling and illustration, according to information on the back of his book.
For more information: Visit www.patrickcarlson.net.
