“And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” is intended as a guide from the past into our perilous times.
Lincoln and the Civil War would seem prime examples – the former to emulate, the latter to avoid – for an America that seems politically split almost even between Democrats and Republicans, blue and red, progressives and conservatives.
Jon Meacham seems the perfect voice to pen this work. A Pulitzer Prize winner, he’s written bestselling and acclaimed biographies on Thomas Jefferson, John Lewis, George Herbert Walker Bush and Andrew Jackson. But he’s also spoken on and written in “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels” about how America has faced political and social rancor and bitter partisanship among leaders and the populace during past eras of the nation’s history.
While Meacham has said in recent years that past divisions can serve as optimistic signposts that the nation can heal and get past its current schisms, he has added the caveat that it will not be easy and will take hard work and vision.
In his prologue, Meacham takes aim at dissecting how Lincoln can be a beacon for moral perseverance and unity in a divided nation. The prologue is sprawling – appropriately titled “A Big, Inconsistent, Brave Man” – and touches directly on these themes.
As noted, Lincoln evolved into the man who held the Union line but also issued the Emancipation Proclamation but even while continuing to hone his outlook and humanity, he remained a flawed man – a man ahead of his time in many ways, but not the holy marble saint of the Lincoln Memorial.
In the meat of the book, Meacham stresses the divisions and split in the nation – not just in the North and South but divisions within the Northern people and states ... within the framework of a Lincoln biography.
He also charts the progress of Lincoln who continued to advance in intellect and in spirit until his assassination.
On occasion, Meacham challenges readers to imagine the progress, having won the war and emancipation, Lincoln could have achieved past April 1965.
He also challenges readers to seek similar development, to find paths of reconciliation within the long shadow of Lincoln.
