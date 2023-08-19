Reading Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” it’s surprising that Chris Nolan’s remarkable movie is only three hours long.
“American Prometheus” is big, deep, incisive. Nearly 600 pages of text in type so small some may need a magnifying glass to read it. The book serves as the inspiration for the Nolan movie.
Yet, the book remains fascinating, page after page, tiny-point-size word after word. The movie captures the essence of the book; in stunning fashion, the movie does not miss a beat – though it does offer its own interpretations – of events chronicled in the Pulitzer Prize-winning book.
Two-hundred pages follow Oppenheimer through his childhood, young and young adulthood, growing up brilliant and wealthy in an affluent family.
It details his involvement in the Communist Party which even with numerous pages devoted to the subject remains murky and uncertain – Oppenheimer was curious about numerous ideas and philosophies without really joining any movement.
The middle of the book chronicles his leadership with the Manhattan Project, with research and experiments set in New Mexico, a place he loved and maneuvered to house the development of the atomic bomb. The book dissects Oppenheimer’s tempestuous work relationship with Gen. Leslie Groves, the military leader of the project, as well as Oppenheimer’s relationships with his wife and an on-again/off-again lover with communist ties.
The latter part of the book takes a long look at the hearings that stripped Oppenheimer’s security clearances by digging into his past political affiliations. and it burrows into how the use of the bomb, nuclear proliferation and the Cold War haunted Oppenheimer.
In Greek mythology, Prometheus is tortured for stealing fire from the gods then sharing it with mankind. “American Prometheus” charts the course of Oppenheimer’s torment for bringing the atomic age to mankind.
