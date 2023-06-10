Victoria James writes a parental wish and prayer in “A Love Letter to My Daughter.”
Beautifully illustrated in vivid colors by Breanna Smith, James writes of her hopes and dreams for her daughter. A wish that can be shared by parents with their daughters.
In concise passages that should be easy for a parent to read aloud and a child to follow, James writes affirming lines of not only a mother’s love for her daughter but the life she hopes her daughter will lead in the years to come.
A desire that her daughter remember who she is and the positive essence of what she is and can become, no matter the challenges and hardships life may bring, if she remains true to herself.
James is a former Valdosta resident who now lives in Newnan.
While living in Valdosta, she penned, illustrated and published the youth book, “The Water Dancer,” about a high school student who loves to dance and discovers she can control water while dancing.
In that book, she noted in an author bio: “I have loved writing ever since I was a girl. There is nothing better than to be able to write it all down on paper when words seem to fail you.”
Words do not fail Victoria James here.
More information: Visit victoriajamestheauthor.com.
