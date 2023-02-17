VALDOSTA – The Book Review Club recently held its monthly meeting at the Valdosta Country Club.
Cheryl Oliver presided and introduced Sally Kurrie to discuss plans for the book club’s upcoming 75th anniversary celebration, members said in a statement.
After the discussion, Ellen Clary, review chair for February, introduced Annie Jones, who gave the book review for the month.
Jones is the owner of The Bookshelf, located in Downtown Thomasville. Not only does she maintain a storefront with varied book choices and gifts, she’s involved with many community events.
She hosts a podcast, “From The Front Porch,” a weekly discussion about books, small business and life in the South. Her bookstore hosts authors, book signings, literary luncheons, children’s story time, a book-of-the-month subscription service and special events.
In 2016, Jones was featured in Southern Living Magazine as one of “The 50 Innovators Changing the South.” Others included Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton.
She chose to review a book titled “The Swimmers” by Julie Otsuka.
”This novel begins with stories of many diverse characters who share one commonality: they swim in a public community pool,” book club members said. “Each has a special need and therefore this activity becomes an important routine in their lives.
”However, one day their daily swimming routine is disrupted by a visible crack in the pool, necessitating its closure. Each had to adjust to their lives without this special time in the pool.”
Divided into three parts, the book concentrates on one of the characters, Alice, who is in the early stages of dementia. The closing of the pool and the change of her routine produces an intense effect on Alice.
Jones highly recommended this book. She expressed amazement that the author covered so many of life’s issues in such a short read (150 pages), some of those being diverse personalities, obstacles in life, dementia and memory-care facilities and a mother/daughter relationship.
The next BRC meeting is scheduled for March 7. Kay Coleman announced that Hansel Watt and Bart Davis will review “Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy.
