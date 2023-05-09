VALDOSTA — The Book Review Club recently held its monthly meeting at the Valdosta Country Club.
Bridget Corbett, review chair for April, introduced Julie Anna Helms, who gave the book review for the month, members said in a statement.
Helms is the director of business relationship management for Flowers Foods in Thomasville.
“As a result of her love of books and film, Julia Anna has created ‘Who Would You Cast?’ as a popular feature on her Instagram account that invites followers to vote on their favorite actor-casting option for characters in popular books,” members said.
She is also a podcast contributor to Thomasville’s “From the Front Porch” podcast series with host, Annie Jones.
Helms chose to review a book titled “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. The book covers women’s lives and careers in the late 1950s and ‘60s and the struggles of empowerment they faced.
It features Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant chemist who finds herself working with an all-male team at Hastings Research Institute.
There is nothing average about Elizabeth Zott. She is a female research chemist, an unmarried woman living with a male partner, and later becomes a single mother.
She desperately wants to succeed in this male-dominated career but quickly realizes that equality is not the mindset of her male co-workers.
This leads her to reluctantly becoming the star of a highly successful cooking show, “Supper at Six.”
Her unusual approach of combining chemistry with cooking becomes so popular she not only revolutionizes preparing a meal but encourages women to be authentic and believe in themselves.
“The book is filled with several interesting characters who make it an outstanding read,” according to the statement.
Helms highly recommends reading this book that focuses on a woman determined to be successful despite the many obstacles she faces and the interesting ways she reveals that chemistry changes everything in life.
The next BRC meeting, scheduled for June 6, will feature a preview of Peach State Summer Theatre season by performers starring in the three shows.
