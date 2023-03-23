VALDOSTA – The Book Review Club recently held its monthly meeting at the Valdosta Country Club.
Kay Coleman introduced Hansell Watt and Bart Davis, who gave the book review for the month. Watt is a partner with Elliott Blackburn law firm and Davis is a partner at Coleman Talley law firm, both in Valdosta, club members said in a statement.
Watt and Davis reviewed the novel, “Anna Karenina” written by Leo Tolstoy and published in full form in 1878.
In 2007, Time Magazine ranked “Anna Karenina” as the No. 1 novel ever written (Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” was ranked No. 3).
Davis provided an interesting summary of the background of Tolstoy, club members said. He was a war veteran who became a proponent of pacifism and non-violent protest. Tolstoy was a major inspiration for leaders such as Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.
Davis and Watt then covered some of the main themes of the book which include family, love, marriage, adultery, class divisions, country life, conformity, position of men and women in society and the search for God.
The novel is written from the third-person omniscient point of view, with one of the two main characters believed to be based on Tolstoy himself. From the beginning sentence: “All happy families are alike, but each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,” until the end, the novel is about a familiar topic: family.
Watt and Davis explained that what makes this novel a work of art is the way in which Tolstoy describes human thought and interaction, which is as entertaining and eye-opening today as it was 150 years ago. It is an entertaining and eye-opening look into behavior – good and bad – which we all experience in life, club members said.
Finally, Watt and Davis encouraged everyone about not being intimidated by the length of the novel. It is written in short chapters which can be enjoyed over a weekend or over several months. Watt and Davis both agreed the novel lives up to the hype as the greatest novel ever written.
The next BRC meeting is scheduled for April 4. Bridgett Corbett announced that Julia Anna Helms of Thomasville will be reviewing “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.
