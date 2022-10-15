VALDOSTA — The Book Review Club kicked off its 75th year with a meeting and luncheon earlier this month at Valdosta Country Club.
The club welcomed guest Alayne Smith, a Georgia author who reviewed her book, “Educating Sadie,” which was published in 2019, club representatives said in a statement.
“This novel follows one woman’s struggle to help another woman rise above a life of poverty and abuse in 19th century Alabama,” representatives said.
“The members in attendance enjoyed hearing about the variety of characters portrayed in this book and could see from the author’s review that is a delightfully readable story that gives a historically accurate portrait of the American South during that era.”
Smith shared the story of her journey as a writer which began after she retired from her career as a broadcast journalism teacher in Gwinnett County.
Her latest book, “A Mystery Solved, A Prediction Fulfilled,” is the third novel in her Ellen Jones series for young adults. It is set to launch later this month.
