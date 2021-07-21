VALDOSTA — Valdosta's own Kenji Bolden will headline The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts' American Soundtrack Vol. VIII, Aug. 7 at Rainwater Conference Center.
It will be Bolden’s third year at the event, performing with the Ed Barr Orchestra and other local musicians, arts center representatives said in a statement.
Tickets for American Soundtrack Vol. VIII are $75 and include reserved seating, heavy hors d’oeuvre buffet and a cash bar. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit turnercenter.org, call (229) 247-2787, or visit the offices at 527 N. Patterson St.
