VALDOSTA – A body that appeared to be struck by a train was found on railroad tracks early Monday, police said.
At 5:03 a.m., officers responded to an area along the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers found an unknown male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train, police said. Members of the Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit, Investigations Bureau and crime scene technicians responded to the scene. Officers are still attempting to identify the man, police said.
