Valdosta City Schools Logo

VALDOSTA — The football game scheduled for tonight between the Tift County Blue Devils and Valdosta Wildcats has been canceled. 

Tift County Schools posted the following on its Facebook page Friday afternoon: 

"Due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases on our football team, the Department of Public Health has canceled our game tonight against Valdosta. Senior night will be rescheduled at a later date. We will share more information as it is available."

Valdosta has stated that anyone who purchased tickets for the game can receive a refund. 

Tickets can be brought to the Bazemore-Hyder ticket booth Monday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for refunds.
 
No refunds will be given without a ticket or after Sept. 16.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Recommended for you