VALDOSTA — The football game scheduled for tonight between the Tift County Blue Devils and Valdosta Wildcats has been canceled.
Tift County Schools posted the following on its Facebook page Friday afternoon:
"Due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases on our football team, the Department of Public Health has canceled our game tonight against Valdosta. Senior night will be rescheduled at a later date. We will share more information as it is available."
Valdosta has stated that anyone who purchased tickets for the game can receive a refund.
