VALDOSTA – Dr. Vince Miller, Valdosta State University vice president of student affairs, and the rest of VSU's staff welcomed students back to campus Monday.
The year has started off on a different foot with students wearing masks and practicing social distancing but Miller said things went well on campus.
“We have seen no change whatsoever in students wanting to be back on campus,” Miller said.
As for the areas where students normally congregating, Miller said seating has been reduced in an attempt to stay safe. Food within Palms Dining Hall went from being self-serve to being served by staff wearing PPE and tables in the hall are turned every 45 minutes. Outdoor seating has been added to many areas.
Classes are practicing social distancing and some are taking place in larger spaces, such as the ballroom.
Miller said he knows the year will be more than just VSU's typical education; it will be educating students on why wearing masks and social distancing are important.
Miller added he knows this could prove difficult for young students who are excited to be with their peers again.
In the VSU reopening plan, masks are required in any indoor facility and required outdoors if social distancing cannot take place.
Miller and his staff are fully prepared to tackle any difficulties, he said, and plan to continue with safety education for as long as necessary.
Traditional VSU events that allow the community on campus may either look different or not happen this year to keep the school “self-contained,” Miller said.
“I feel good about the plans we've made,” Miller said.
