VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School announced Marcus Black and Alayna Penn as the 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime of the homecoming football game.
Black, the son of Aleshia Black, has played basketball all four years at LHS and aspires to attend FAMU on a basketball scholarship, school officials said in a statement.
In his free time, aside from playing in and attending basketball games, he said he enjoys taking pictures and finding new shoes to buy and sell.
Alayna Penn, daughter of Sarah and Lynly Penn, has been a member of the Georgia Bridgemen all four of her years at LHS, school officials said. She plays Marimba and has earned honors such as grand champion and gold medallist in indoor percussion.
After graduation, Penn aspires to join the Air Force and become a criminal investigator. In her free time, she said her favorite things to do are listen to music, spend time with friends and shoe shop.
“The two are proud to represent the Lowndes High School senior class of 2023,” school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.