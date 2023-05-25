VALDOSTA — Southern Georgia Black Chambers introduced local entrepreneurs this week to the business opportunities available across the region.
The Southern Georgia Black Chambers 2023 Business Opportunity Regional Summit was held for business owners to gain valuable insights and resources for new and existing businesses.
The event featured speakers who are considered experts in their industries.
DeWayne Johnson, SGBC president and chief executive officer, said, “The regional summit is a showcase for the opportunities that are available and have these conversations to make the growth happen for our businesses.”
Kimberly Grissom-Dixon, SGBC vice president of events and programing, presided over the program. Valdosta City Councilwoman Sandra Tooley offered a welcome from the city.
The regional summit was sponsored by Positivity Alkaline Water based in Atlanta and Valdosta Pepsi.
Speakers included Terri Denison, Georgia district director for the Small Business Administration, Cindy Corgan, business consultant with University of Georgia Small Business Development Center, Alchanda Harrison, tax consultant, Melissa Tolbert, vice president/general manager of Lamar Advertising, Larry Johnson, insurance agent, and Nazarine Dorsey Bell, of BCA Culture.
Each speaker shared benefits and programs for new business owners, advice for new entrepreneurs and shared resources that could benefit new and existing businesses.
