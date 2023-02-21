VALDOSTA — National Entrepreneurship Week takes place during the third week of February annually.
The Southern Georgia Black Chambers recognized Entrepreneurs Week with multiple events Feb. 11-18 to promote the importance of education and collaboration needed for the growth of entrepreneurs.
The week kicked off with a panel at Valdosta State University and concluded with a “Black Business Takeover” at J. Michelle Boutique in Downtown Valdosta.
Thursday, SGBC hosted a panel for 11th- and 12th-grade students at Valdosta Early College Academy, giving students the opportunity to engage with local entrepreneurs.
The panelists were Kimberly Grisson-Dixon, co-owner of VocalFlo Entertainment; Katrena Sermons, owner of KLMS Services; Chyron Martin, owner and massage therapist at Xenquility Therapeutic Massage; Marion Ramsey, owner of King Ramsey Construction; Nazarene Dorsey Bell, chief financial officer of BCA culture.
Timeka Ross, AVID coordinator and teacher, had students develop questions for the panel.
“I was truly impressed with the questions that they developed for the panel,” Ross said. “I believe in inspiring young minds and allowing them be authentically themselves.”
She said it is important to engage students with important life skills beyond high school. Her AVID class focuses on financial planning and preparation.
Janiah Lopez, eleventh grader, plans to attend college to become a veterinarian with hopes to open her own clinic.
Lopez said, “It was great to hear someone else’s perspective. Each panelist was insightful.”
She said her favorite was Martin, who spoke about the importance of helping others and enjoying what you do.
The panelists empowered young entrepreneurs by giving advice about growing out of their comfort zone, research their market of interest, and the importance of problem solving and financial history.
In addition, SGBC held a Career, Technology and Agriculture Education business panel for students and their parents Thursday evening.
DeWayne Johnson, president and chief executive officer, said, “the purpose of the session is for students to be encouraged by local business leaders that look like them as well as gain advice from individuals who are actively performing in the pathways that the students are exploring in school.”
February is also observed as CTAE month. The panel included business/CTAE pathways – transportation repair & services; finance & accounting; plant, animal & food resources; marketing; engineering & math; graphic design; A/V; film, programming, web design; health & therapeutic services; nutrition, interior & fashion; business management & entrepreneurship; culinary arts & hospitality; and architecture & construction.
Johnson said the chamber is focused on sharing the opportunities and resources to help entrepreneurs succeed, especially young people as they prepare for their futures.
